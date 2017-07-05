Senator Luke Kenley retiring from Indiana Senate after 25 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State Senator Luke Kenley announced that he would retire Tuesday after serving since 1992.

Kenley’s retirement is effective as of September 30.

Kenley said in a statement:

It’s been my privilege to serve the people of Senate District 20 at the Statehouse for the last 25 years. I’ve been honored to join with so many outstanding legislators as we have worked to move Indiana forward. During my final session, we achieved two major goals – passing another strong balanced budget and developing a long-term road funding plan for Indiana. It’s now time for others to have the opportunity to serve Hamilton County and our great state.

Kenley has represented District 20 since 1992 and previously served as a Noblesville city court judge.

Kenleye was instrumental in helping Indiana reform its Community Transition Program, which allowed offenders to have a better transition back to society following their release from prison.

He also helped in eliminating the state’s inventory in 2003 and assisted in abolishing the state’s inheritance tax in 2013.

Governor Eric Holcomb released a statement on the retirement:

Few understand the intricacies of Indiana’s finances like Luke Kenley. He has been an essential state-budget architect for years and years, and he is widely respected for both his expertise and his no-nonsense approach to lawmaking. Even though he is moving on to the next chapter in his life, many will continue to seek his counsel—including me. So, even though he won’t be in the Senate Chamber come January, and he’ll have a little more time to spend at his ranch in Texas, he will continue to contribute to our state’s success in countless ways.