CLINTON COUNTY (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 19-year-old woman in Rossville.

Jennifer Cossette is described as being 5 feet 3 inches, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Cossette was last seen July 4 in Lafayette around 9:30 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a black and white striped tank top with red shorts.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are urged to call the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 765-654-5563.