Sliver Alert issued for missing 19-year-old woman

ROSSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 19-year-old woman who disappeared from this Clinton County town.

Jennifer Cossette is 5-foot-3 and 120 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes, the alert said. Cossette was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Lafayette and is believed to be in danger. She was last seen wearing a black-and-white-striped tank top, red shorts and black and white shoes. Cossette may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office in Frankfort at 765-654-5563 or 911.

Rossville is about 55 miles north of Indianapolis.