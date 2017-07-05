Top 8 things to do in Indy this weekend: July 7-9

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – For those looking for something to do Indianapolis this weekend, there are plenty of options.

47th Annual Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration

This 11 day event (beginning on July 6) features workshops, seminars, concerts, celebrities, a film festival, amateur boxing, a fashion show, consumer exhibits and much, much more. Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Fantasia, Chante Moore, Johnny Gill and Atlantic Starr are just a handful of the special guests and performers who will be in attendance at the 2017 IBE Summer celebration. The event runs through the 16th at various locations around Indianapolis. For more information on the IBE Summer Celebration, click here.

Indy PopCon 2017

PopCon was founded to celebrate all aspects of pop culture, not just a specific genre. Special guests for this year’s event include Greg Grunberg (Star Wars,Star Trek,Alias), Troy Baker (The Last of Us,Bioshock,Uncharted), Matt Ryan (Constantine, Arrow, Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag) and Charlet Chung (Overwatch,D.Va), among others. The event runs Friday through Sunday at the Indiana Convention Center. For details on Indy PopCon 2017, click here.

July – First Friday Festivities

It’s the first Friday of July, which means we’ll see a bunch of special events across town. Early Friday morning (10 a.m.-2 p.m.), head over to the southern half of Monument Circle for the Inaugural Indiana Grown Monumental Marketplace to sample and shop from nearly 100 Indiana Grown vendors.

As with any First Friday, you’ll also be able to catch a fleet of food trucks congregating outside of the Old National Centre. First 1500 attendees will get a free ticket to a Klipsch Music Center show this summer (Foreigner with Cheap Trick, The Marshall Tucker Band and Foghat or Deep Purple and Alice Cooper). Gates open at 5 p.m. and tickets are just $5.

Another First Friday event this month is the latest installment of the 3rd Annual “First Friday on the Farm” series at Public Greens in Broad Ripple. Proceeds from this three-course meal benefit the Patachou Foundation. Each ticket purchased will fund 20 meals for food-insecure youth right here in Indianapolis. Hopefully you got your tickets early, because it is already sold out!

If you’ve already got dinner plans covered, head over to a post dinner FREE art gallery premiere. WISH-TV’s own Joy Hernandez will be opening her exhibition called “TL;DR.”

The event runs from 6–9 p.m. at the Full Circle Nine Gallery at 1125 E. Brookside; Admission is free. “‘TL;DR” means “Too Long; Didn’t Read.” No one wants to read long-form and get all the information they could out of such an article, so I’m trying to pack what I want to say into each piece, while still leaving it open for viewers to add their own story. –Joy Hernandez.

For more information, click here.

IU Health Indy Criterium Bicycle Festival on Monument Circle

The Indy Criterium is more than just a race, it’s a celebration of all things bicycle! This family friendly event features a 600 participant race through the streets of Downtown Indianapolis, a BMX show, bicycle safety courses, kids and junior races, face painting and much more. Registration for the event begins this Saturday at 8 a.m. with the Indy Crit Kick-Off Ride at 9 a.m.

For the full schedule, click here

Pack the Parks

The Indianapolis Parks Foundation, Indy Parks and Managed Health Services want to show you how much they appreciate you with a FREE, fun-packed experience to help you explore all that Indy Parks has to offer. You’ll have FREE admission to the pools between noon-6 p.m. as well as the weight rooms. You’ll also have FREE admission to the Eagle Creek Park pool and swimming area, the Garfield Park Conservatory and sunken gardens and more.

For further information on this event, click here.

Red Bull Rallycross

The Red Bull Rallycross tour will be in town this Saturday and Sunday at the Lucas Oil Raceway. Practice, qualifying and heats will take place Saturday with event finals this Sunday. Tickets start at $40 with two-day passes going for as low as $65.

For the schedule of events, click here.

Impractical Jokers

If you’re a big fan of the TV show “Impractical Jokers,” you’ll want to head over to the Old National Theatre this Saturday to catch the stars of the show LIVE. There will be two shows, one at 7 p.m. and one beginning at 10 p.m. featuring the comedy troupe. Tickets are available through Live Nation.

Third Eye Blind

If you’re free this Sunday evening, head over to the White River State Park Lawn to catch the latest stop of the Third Eye Blind 20th Anniversary Summer Gods Tour. The concert begins at 6 p.m. with special guests Silversun Pickups and Ocean Park Standoff. Tickets are available through Live Nation.