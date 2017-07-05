Traffic stops lead to 2 arrests

Published:
Booking photos show Jay Martt, left and Shamone Williams, right (Provided photos/Indiana State Police)

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested following separate traffic stops on Interstate 65 near Seymour earlier this week.

Indiana State Police initiated a traffic stop Monday afternoon, during which a K-9 alerted the trooper to the odor of a illegal drug in the vehicle. A subsequent search led to the discovery of a handgun, syringes, a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

The driver of the vehicle, 44-year-old Jay Martt of Madison, was arrested on preliminary felony charges of possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon, possession of syringes and maintaining a common nuisance. Martt also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Jackson County Jail.

Tuesday afternoon, an ISP trooper stopped a Nissan Sentra on I-65 near the 51 mile marker for a traffic violation. The trooper noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and conduced a search of the car. During the search, the trooper located marijuana, drug paraphernalia, numerous fraudulent blank checks and devices used to manufacture fraudulent checks.

The driver of the Senrtra, 26-year-old Shamone Williams of Jeffersonville, was arrested and faces preliminary felony charges of forgery and maintaining a common nuisance. In addition, Williams faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

