Video released of gun fight between Johnson County neighbors; no charges to be filed

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — There won’t be charges filed against a Johnson County man that shot his neighbor after video shows that the man was provoked.

In late June, 59-year-old Jeff Weigle was shot by Dean Keller, 49, in the 1200 block of Campbell Road (County Road 550 East), between Clark School Road and East Main Street.

The Johnson County Prosector’s Office has determined that Keller acted in self-defense and he will not be charged. Weigle may faces charges “if and when he recovers,” according to JCPO.

Video released in the case shows Weigle pull a gun out and point it at Keller while riding a lawnmower.

Earlier in the video, Weigle approaches Keller’s fence and says, “hey, a******,” and “I see you got the s*** out.” Keller was working in his yard with his wife.

Weigle then rides off on his lawnmower, then backs up before showing his gun to Keller. Keller then pulled out his gun and shot Weigle four times in the chest. Weigle also fired his weapon.

Weigle rents a room from a woman next door. She said the gun Weigle had is actually hers and that he didn’t have permission to use it. She believes he took it from under her pillow.

When investigators arrived on the scene, Weigle was found on the kitchen floor.

Keller is an active firefighter with the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Investigators said there have been 15 reported incidents between the men dating back to 2009.