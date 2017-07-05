Vietnam helicopter pilots gather in Indianapolis for annual reunion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – More than 500 Vietnam veteran helicopter pilots and crew members gathered in Indianapolis this week for their annual reunion.

The reunion was held at the J.W. Marriott and is hosted by the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association.

The reunion is held each year so crew members can get together, but also to honor those who were killed while serving in Vietnam and those pilots who have died in the last year.

According to the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association, more than 40,000 helicopter pilots from all branches flew in Vietnam combat operations between 1961 and 1975. More than 2,200 of those pilots died.