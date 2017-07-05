Woman in custody after slow speed chase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One woman is in custody following a bizarre chase early Wednesday morning.

Police said the pursuit began when a Marion County deputy saw the woman’s vehicle parked in the middle of the road near Washington Street and East Street. The deputy attempted to approach the vehicle, but the woman sped off, nearly running over the deputy.

Multiple IMPD units were called in to assist as she led them on a chase, turning onto Pennsylvania Avenue as she drove the wrong way up the one-way street.

The chase eventually came to an end in the area of Illinois Street and 10th Street following the use of a pursuit intervention technique maneuver. Police say the woman had to be cut of her vehicle and was singing the entire time.

One officer was injured as a result of the crash, police say he sustained minor leg pain.

Police say the woman never went faster than 30 miles per hour, was acting abnormally and stopped at random lights and that prescription drugs were found in the vehicle.