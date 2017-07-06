Arrest made in Feb. homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An arrest has been made in connection to a Feb. homicide.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 48-year-old David Rojas has been taken into custody.

On Feb. 18 of this year, just after 12:30 p.m. , officers were alerted to the presence of blood outside a dumpster on the city’s northeast side. A body, later identified as 35-year-old Jose Garcia, was discovered inside the dumpster.

The death currently remains under investigation.

Rojas is currently being housed at the Marion County Jail.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.