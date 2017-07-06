Chase Elliott visits Indy ahead of Brickyard 400

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — NASCAR lines up at the Brickyard 400 later this month, but Thursday one of the top young drivers in the series takes aim at a new target.

Just like on the track, there was little room for mistakes today. 21-year old Chase Elliott is armed and dangerous.

Before the Brickyard, the 2016 NASCAR Sprint Cup rookie of the year is in a battle at Bad Axe Throwing in downtown Indy.

Did he think he would be throwing axes?”

“That is a great question, I never thought about it from that angle. This is such a cool place; I have never done anything like this. Not in a building in the middle of a city. I have thrown an ax before but not like this. Pretty cool.”

Elliot’s still finding his footing in year two on the big series.

In just over two weeks, Elliott will try to recapture some of the Brickyard magic of his dad, Billy.

“We don’t race anywhere close to Indy. To have four different corners makes it very different. We don’t see anything like that. Obviously the success my dad has had here, always makes it special to me.”