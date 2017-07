INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Hoosiers dealing with drug addiction will soon have more access to help.

That’s because Wednesday in Greenwood Governor Eric Holcomb announced the expansion of a drug treatment program.

Through the program patients will be able to obtain education, counseling and medication.

To talk about what announcement means, Dr. Jennifer Walthall with Secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration appeared on Daybreak.

