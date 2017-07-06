FC Tucker has what you need to know to take advantage of the Indy housing market

Did you know? The Central Indiana Summer Housing Market is sizzling! Today on Indy Style, learn several reasons why with F.C. Tucker Co. Owner and CEO, Jim Litten.

Reasons the forecast is sunny:

Prices are up 6% from this time last year . Central Indiana’s trend is one of steady increase. This, of course, is good news for sellers, but should also relieve a buyer who is not getting priced out of the market.

. Central Indiana’s trend is one of steady increase. This, of course, is good news for sellers, but should also relieve a buyer who is not getting priced out of the market. Homes for sale are spending fewer days on the market . Homes sold 11 days faster in May 2017 than May 2016. That’s a 13.8% increase or 69 days as opposed to 80 days on the market.

. Homes sold 11 days faster in May 2017 than May 2016. That’s a 13.8% increase or 69 days as opposed to 80 days on the market. Mortgage rates are low. Rates are currently in the 4’s. This means strong buying power. Speak with your REALTOR® or mortgage professional early in the process.

What YOU should do:

Make a list. Know what you want and need in a home before you begin the process so you can search with focus when the time comes.

Know what you want and need in a home before you begin the process so you can search with focus when the time comes. Be prepared. Get pre-approved for a loan now. If you want to stand out in the crowd of other home buyers in a competitive market, get pre-approved for a mortgage. This means you are ready to go when you do find the house. Your local REALTOR® is a solid resource for starting this process.

Learn more tips at www.talktotucker.com/talk.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY FC TUCKER