Former Purdue quarterback killed at Virginia fast-food parking lot

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a former Purdue University quarterback was found dead late Wednesday night in Hampton.

Someone called dispatchers just before midnight Wednesday to report several gunshots in the area. Officers found Eric Wardell Hunter, 46, of Hampton, lying in the parking lot of the KFC/Taco Bell on East Pembroke Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police say the KFC/Taco Bell was closed at the time of the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

“I heard about five (gunshots),” said witness Andrew Sturdy. “A bunch of chaos, a bunch of bangings … then fire department, police, everything else coming out.”

If you know anything Wednesday’s incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.