Gen Con 4-day badges sold out; single-day admission sellout expected

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gen Con’s popularity is evident. The four-day badges for the event in August are sold-out, the hobby gaming convention announced Thursday.

The 50th year of the event will be at the Indiana Convention Center, Lucas Oil Stadim and several hotels from Aug. 17-20. The event is scheduled to remain in the city through 2021.

Sales of single-day badges is continuing at gencon.com, though supplies are limited. The company urged people those interested in attending to purchase these badges soon, as single-day badges also are expected to reach a sellout. Gen Con will not offer on-site badge sales this year.

Family Fun Day, on Aug. 20, will allow a family of four to attend for $45. Children 8 and younger are free to attend any day of Gen Con with a child wristband.

This year’s convention is scheduled to have more than 500 exhibitors, more than 19,000 events and a concert from Grammy-winning recording artist They Might Be Giants.

Last year’s Gen Con featured attendees from all 50 states, each Canadian province, and more than 60 countries.

