Greenfield investigation results in 10 arrests

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH)- An investigation in Greenfield spanning five months resulted in the arrests of 10 people.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, authorities were looking into the sale of prescription drugs in Hancock County.

During the investigation, officers from the Greenfield Police Department and deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department served nine arrest warrants in both Hancock and Marion Counties, which resulted in eight arrests. It is believed that the ninth individual moved to Jay County. Authorities are currently working together to arrest that individual.

Additionally, while serving the nine warrants one person was found who was wanted on a parole violation warrant and a second person was found wanted on a probation violation warrant.

While conducting the sweeps investigators found methamphetamine, syringes, marijuana and narcotics paraphernalia.

All of the individuals arrested were transported to the Hancock County Jail.