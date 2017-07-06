Police investigate shooting at north-side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Thursday night were at a north-side gas station investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported the shooting at the intersection of North Capitol Avenue and West 38th Street via Twitter at 5:50 p.m. Homicide and aggravated assault detectives remained on the scene about 6:40 p.m.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, said James Gillispie, a spokesman for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting was initially believed to have occurred between the gas pumps, he said, and is considered an isolated incident. A tweet from IMPD said the shooter has been detained.

#UPDATE: Shooter detained in reference to incident @ 200 W 38th St. Circumstances under investigation #BREAKING — IMPD (@IMPDnews) July 6, 2017

“The details around this incident, exactly what spurred this, is under investigation, but there were two guns recovered on the scene,” Gillispie told the news media.

He said it wasn’t clear who had the guns.

Gillispie said he believed the shooter was a male.

Police were in the area when the shooting occurred, he said.

“We are aware of the loitering issue that is in this area. It is one reason the officers were able to get on the scene so quickly,” Gillispie said.