LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) – Authorities are investigating an armed bank robbery on the northeast side.

The robbery occurred at the Huntington Bank in the 11000 block of Pendelton Pike.

LPD & @FBIIndianapolis responding to investigate confirmed bank robbery @ Huntington Bank 11000 Pendleton Pike. No injuries. — Lawrence Police Dept (@Lawrence_Police) July 6, 2017

Police said there were no injuries involved.

