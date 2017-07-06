INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 24-Hour News 8 meteorologist Randy Ollis is cancer-free, he said Thursday afternoon from the hospital.

He made a short video on Facebook to make the announcement.

“The doctor came out and said my PET scan was fantastic and he said I am cancer-free,” Ollis said. “So I have to fight the tears here, but I am cancer-free.”

As a follow-up to his chemotherapy treatments, he said, he will have to undergo two or three more weeks of radiation in a couple of weeks or so.

“I’m very blessed that I had only three chemo treatments, still some radiation, but the chemo worked.”

He thanked God for his healing power and people in general for their prayers.

In May, Ollis said that he had been diagnosed with Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma cancer. Randy had said that the prognosis from his doctor was very good for a full recovery.