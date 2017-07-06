Shepherd Community Center donates bikes to police

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some city police officers have new bikes to use on their patrols.

The Shepherd Community Center donated two specialty bikes to the East District of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officials said the bikes help officers build a relationship with the community they protect.

“Bicycles are a great way not only to connect but also have an impact on a smaller geographical area and allow the officers to get to know the people on a much more intimate basis, and that’s what we want officers to do,” said IMPD Commander Roger Spurgeon of the East District.

IMPD’s East District now has eight bikes for patrolling, but not a full-time bike patrol yet. Each bike costs around $1,000.