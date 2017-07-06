Summer Party Favorites from Capital City Kitchen Catering Menu

No oven cooking. Not this summer! Capital City Kitchen’s Valerie Vanderpool serves up a delicious, easy summertime meal using fresh Indiana produce!

Indiana Summer Salad

(serves 4)

2 ears fresh corn, shucked, silks removed

1 pint baby tomatoes, cut in half

8 oz. fresh green beans, trimmed and cut into thirds

4 radishes, sliced

1 Tablespoon torn fresh basil

1 Tablespoon chopped fresh dill

1 Tablespoon snipped fresh chives

2 oz. goat cheese, crumbled

sea salt + fresh black pepper to taste

2 Tablespoons white balsamic vinegar

¼ cup fruity olive oil

Directions

Cut the kernels off the ear by holding upright in a bowl with high sides, and carefully slicing downwards. Discard the empty

corn cobs.

Add the remaining ingredients to the bowl and mix together thoroughly.

Taste and adjust seasoning, if necessary.

Radish Top Pesto

(makes about 4 cups)

Tops from one bunch radishes (make sure they’re very fresh)

1 cup fresh basil leaves

2 cloves garlic, smashed + peeled

½ pistachios

¾ cup shredded parmesan

zest + juice from 1 small lemon

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

sea salt + fresh black pepper to taste

1 cup olive oil

Directions

Place all ingredients in the bowl of a food processor and pulse a few times, scrapping down side of bowl as needed. Once it

begins to smooth out, turn on just until it reaches desired consistency.

If you store in a mason jar with lid tightly closed, it will keep for a couple of weeks.

Peach-Watermelon Compote

(serves 4)

1 cup small chop watermelon

1 cup small chop peaches

1 Tablespoon finely chopped fresh basil

½-1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

sugar if needed

1 quart vanilla ice cream

Mix watermelon, peaches, basil, and ½ teaspoon vinegar together in a bowl. Taste to see if more vinegar or any sugar is

needed.

Let sit in refrigerator for 30 minutes to 1 hour, stirring occasionally.

Dived ice cream into 4 bowls and top with compote.

To learn more, visit www.capcitykitchen.com.