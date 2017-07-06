T.Y. Hilton kicks off camp, reflects on upcoming season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts will head to the team complex later this month for training camp. But one player already has football on his mind.

T.Y. Hilton kicked off his annual football camp Thursday, but not before reflecting on the upcoming season.

Smiles and laughter echoed in the gym at Lawrence North High School.

“The kids man, that’s what it’s about!” Hilton said. “Nowadays, just watching the young kids grow up they need that special thing in their life. So I just want to be a part of that special moment in their life.”

Hilton understands the importance of giving back to the community. But soon his focus will shift to training camp. And what does the wide receiver plan to work on during training camp?

“Just got to pick up where we left off. We come in with a clean slate. So for me, just have to make sure my group is in good shape and ready to contribute and help me and help this team get back to the playoff.”

No. 13 also comes off the most productive season of his career that ended in a Pro Bowl appearance. But if you ask Hilton how he stays motivated to improve, The Ghost says he has yet to hit his ceiling.

“I just want to keep getting better. What’d they have me at? 61? That’s disrespectful. I feel sorry for every opponent.”

The wideout refers to the NFL’s Top 100, a list of the best players in the league, voted on by the players. Hilton ranked 61st, and his quarterback ranked 51st. For both to move up on that list next year, Hilton needs Andrew Luck healthy.

“I told him just get healthy,” Hilton said. “Our connection is there, But if you’re not healthy, then don’t throw. But the main thing is for him to get healthy, and we’ll pick up where we left off.”

Because fans wants to see this touchdown dance all season long.