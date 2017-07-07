Anderson Kmart, 3 Sears in Indiana on company’s closing list

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Illinois (WISH) — Sears Holdings announced it’s closing more Sears and Kmart stores, and one in central Indiana is on the latest list.

The Kmart at 2828 N. Broadway in Anderson is among eight Sears and 35 Kmarts in Friday’s announcement. Liquidation sales at the stores are set to begin as early as July 13.

Chairman and CEO said in a blog post:

After several months of hard work to bring our costs into line, we continue to take actions to realize our vision of an integrated retailer focused on quality member experiences. Changes in consumer behavior are driving our vision and actions, and we continue to transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members.”

The closing list also included three Indiana Sears stores in Clarksville, Elkhart and Schererville.

Lampert said the stores in today’s announcement would be closed by early October. Hundreds of Sears Holdings store closings have already been announced this year.

Sears had said in March that there was “substantial doubt” it could continue after years of bleeding money, though it has insisted that its actions to regroup should help reduce that risk. With more people shopping online, mall foot traffic has dropped.

Lampert noted Friday that Sears has opened smaller stores to attract customers and is on track to cut $1.25 billion in yearly costs.

There were 624 Kmart stores and 651 Sears stores as of the end of April.

Sears stock dipped nearly 1.9 percent to $7.78 on Friday.