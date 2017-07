BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities in Brownsburg are searching for a missing child.

According to police, Shalom Lawson, aged between 7 and 8, was last seen on Watercress Way — that’s near County Road 900 East and US 136 — around 1:34 p.m. Friday.

Police say Lawson is a thin black male last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with a robot design and gray shorts, and that Lawson has autism and may not communicate verbally.

If you see Lawson, please call 911 immediately.