Charges filed against Anderson man who abducted his children

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) – Charges have been filed against the Indiana man police say abducted his three children.

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday before the children were found with their father, Blake Rindahl in Illinois. The situation all started about 2:30 Sunday afternoon with a domestic dispute at a home in Anderson between Rindhal and the children’s mother.

Three charges with filed against him Thursday, domestic battery, strangulation and violation of a protection order.

Anderson authorities will move to bring him back to Indiana to face these new charges.

