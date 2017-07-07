Child struck by car at 30th, Kessler in stable condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police believe a 6-year-old darted into traffic and was struck by a passenger car on the near-north side on Friday afternoon.

The child was listed in critical condition, but later upgraded to stable, police said. The place to where the child was transported was not immediately available.

The incident was reported to police at 5:21 p.m. Friday at 30th Street and Kessler Boulevard. The driver of the vehicle that struck the girl was cooperating with authorities, police said.

A member of the girl’s family at the scene was arrested, a police sergeant at the scene told 24-Hour News 8. The family was interrupting paramedics’ attempts to help the girl, and an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer was cut or scratched in the face by the family member, the sergeant said. An IMPD public information officer could not immediately confirm the sergeant’s report but did not dispute it.

The investigation into the contributing factors in the situation was continuing.