Dr. Ian Smith shows you how to blast the sugar out of your diet

Sugar, be gone!! That’s the message on today’s Indy Style, or at least part of it.

Did you know? In the United States, an estimated 29.1 million people have diabetes, and an astounding 86 million people are pre-diabetic—on the verge of true diabetes–while the numbers have been increasing each year. The average American consumes 156 pounds of sugar each year, which is equivalent to 31 five-pound bags that you purchase at the grocery store. Nearly 66 pounds of each American’s consumption comes in the form of added sugars.

But Dr. Ian is here to help with BLAST THE SUGAR OUT!, the ultimate guide to eating well—and frequently—while dieting or making a lifestyle change to feel better and reduce added sugars in your diet. “In just five weeks,” Dr. Ian says, “you can take your life back and regain control of your health destiny. Get the sugar out and put the life back in.”

The program focuses on improving several key factors, including:

Habits —each week, break one bad habit, add one good habit, and improve one habit

BLAST THE SUGAR OUT! is designed to help those who are pre-diabetic, diabetic, or anyone who simply wants to reduce sugar consumption and lose weight. This five-week plan has been built with three major tenets in mind: simple, affordable, and effective. Each week is composed of daily meal plans that are straightforward and laid out in a way that gives you flexibility, with choices to accommodate food/drink preferences as well as convenience factors, such as what may be readily available to eat and what is most affordable for those on a budget. You don’t have to eat “diabetic” food to lower your blood sugars and get healthy. Dr. Ian’s new plan uses regular, tasty food that can be found in any grocery store so that there’s no need to do special shopping or cook separate meals. The entire family can eat these healthy, convenient foods and benefit from all of their nutritional power.

“This is not about making quick changes that you won’t stick with,” Dr. Ian explains. “This is all about making lifestyle changes that are going to keep you healthy and active for the rest of your life.” Whether you’re diabetic, pre-diabetic, or just looking to reduce the harmful effects of too much added sugar, Dr. Ian offers the plan and motivation to get bodies back on a healthy track and kick start weight loss.

IAN K. SMITH M.D. a member of the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition, is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of SHRED, SUPER SHRED, THE SHRED POWER CLEANSE and other top-selling titles. He has created two national health initiatives–the 50 Million Pound Challenge and the Makeover Mile—and has served two terms on the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition. A graduate of Harvard, Columbia, and the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Medicine, Smith is an avid fitness enthusiast and sportsman.

To learn more, visit www.shredlife.com.