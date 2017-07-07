Fire destroys Indiana animal rescue shelter

BICKNELL, Ind. (WEHT) — An animal rescue operation in Knox County suffered a setback that includes a devastating loss for the shelter’s volunteer director.

Jackie Rogers runs the North Knox Animal Shelter out of her home, including the shelter’s office.

The fire claimed the lives of her personal pets, four dogs and three cats.

A foster dog in an outside pen was saved.

Rogers said the fire destroyed the shelter’s files and computers, but she said its efforts won’t stop.

She said the shelter will post updates on recovery efforts on its Facebook page.