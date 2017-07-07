IMPD, prosecutor discuss deadly officer-involved shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City police and the Marion County prosecutor met with members of the community Friday.

They said the reason was to be more transparent about a recent deadly police shooting.

Members of the community grilled IMPD representatives, including Chief Bryan Roach, during the meeting. The Greater Indianapolis Progress Committee was the group behind the meeting.

A pair of IMPD officers are on administrative leave following the shooting. They opened fire on a driver who took off after they pulled him over.

The driver was 45-year-old Aaron Bailey. A gun was never found in the car. An investigation continues.