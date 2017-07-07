Indianapolis Public Schools sets dates for school closing forums

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Public Schools’ commissioners on Friday announced dates for its school closure forums.

Recommendations made June 28 called for Arsenal Tech, George Washington, Crispus Attucks and Shortridge high schools to stay open for the 2018-19 school year. The recommendation could lead to the closing of or changes to IPS’ Arlington, Broad Ripple and Northwest high schools.

All of the meetings will be at 5:30 p.m. in the school auditoriums:

July 18 at Broad Ripple High School.

July 20 at John Marshall High School.

Aug. 29 at Arlington High School.

Aug. 31 at Northwest High School.

The board also scheduled a special-called meeting on the high school closures for 6 p.m. Sept. 18. That meeting will be at the John Morton-Finney Center for Educational Service, 120 E. Walnut St.