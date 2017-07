INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indy PopCon is taking place downtown this weekend.

The convention has been around for a few years, but this year they are doing something a little different. They will be holding a Podcast Awards ceremony.

The ceremony will recognize the best podcasts in a number of categories ranging from everything from true crime to education and science.

The 2017 Podcast Awards takes place Friday evening at 7 p.m.

