Madison County hit with double dose of flooding

PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — People in Madison County were still recovering from Thursday night’s flooding when another round of severe weather struck Friday.

Fall Creek gushed downstream with water levels so high, city workers shut down parts of Falls Park even before the Friday night storms.

Jane Sabie woke up Friday morning and found an inch of rainwater in her backroom. She laid out some sandbags and did some rearranging to try to keep everything dry.

Sabie lives just down the street from the YMCA, where the parking lot flooded and a disc golf course was underwater.

YMCA site manager Greg Beck said it was the worst flooding he’s seen along Fall Creek.

“It’s frustrating you know. The park is a big thing for our members and just the community in general, so it’s something we have to adapt and overcome,” Beck said.

“My husband is a little more stressed than I am because he wants to fix things and there’s not much fixing right now,” Sabie said. “I’m just trusting it will work out.”

The county’s emergency management department gave away sandbags in Anderson.