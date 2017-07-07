Nearly 100 Indiana Grown members to participate in Monumental Marketplace

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Nearly 100 vendors will participate in the first ever Monumental Marketplace Friday.

The vendors are all Indiana Grown members, an initiative that helps Indiana farmers and producers sell more products, helps Indiana processors to process more Indiana grown items and helps share information about the importance of buying Indiana grown products.

There are more than 800 Indiana Grown members. The 100 participating in the Monumental Marketplace will be selling items, handing out samples and celebrating Indiana Grown’s second anniversary.

“Monumental Marketplace will serve as a wonderful and well-deserved celebration of Indiana Grown’s tremendous success and growth,” Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch said in a press release.

“The initiative’s efforts to promote the importance of buying local not only benefits our state’s economy, but establishes connections among hundreds of Indiana’s growers, producers and food-related businesses.”

The event starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m.on the south side of Monument Circle.