INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Free agent Bojan Bogdanović of the Washington Wizards has agreed to a two-year, $21 million deal with the Indiana Pacers, according to media reports.

The 6-foot-8 guard-forward played from 2014-2017 for the Brooklyn Nets and in 2016 and 2017 for the Wizards.

His career statistics include 11.3 points per game, according to NBA.com.