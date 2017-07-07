Semi driver dies in Putnam County crash on I-70

BELLE UNION, Ind. — A driver died when his semitractor-trailer lost control Friday afternoon on Interstate 70 between the Little Point and Cloverdale exits, police said.

A preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police found a 2011 Volvo semi was going east on I-70 when it lost control for unknown reasons near the 45.5-mile marker. The driver was a 59-year-old man from Colorado, but his name was being withheld pending notification of his family.

The driver was taken to Putnam County Hospital in Greencastle, where he was pronounced dead, police said. An autopsy was set for Saturday in Terre Haute.

State police said they responded to the crash at 1:30 p.m.