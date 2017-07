INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 13th Annual Pop Tab & Coin Drop is scheduled for this Friday.

Hoosiers are asked to come and drop off can tabs and coins for charity.

The donations will benefit the Ronald McDonald House.

You can donate Friday, July 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Monument Circle.

Face painting, food and games are scheduled for the event.

A Guiness World Record was set during last year’s collections after 6.5 million tabs were collected in only three hours.

