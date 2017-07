INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been charged in connection to a murder from February.

David Rojas is charged with one count of murder in the death of 35-year-old Jose Santos Lopez.

Police said Lopez’s body was found in a dumpster at the Spanish Oaks Apartment in February.

They said he died due to blunt force trauma to the head and multiple stab wounds.

Rojas is being held in the Marion County Jail as he awaits trial scheduled for September.