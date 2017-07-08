New exhibit to commemorate Indy’s south side Harley-Davidson history

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new exhibit is opening for motorcycle enthusiasts.

“The Harley Shop: Seventy Years of Indianapolis Southside Harely-Davidson” is set for open on July 22 at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center.

Sherry Long and Bob Schulteti with Southside Harley-Davidson stopped by 24-Hour News 8’s studios to discuss the opening.

The exhibit will feature artifacts, collectibles, photographs and even vintage motorcycles.

