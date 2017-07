INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) —¬†Dozens of motorcycles rolled through the city’s south side Saturday to remember an Indiana State trooper.

It costs $20 to join the Trooper Patrick Bartram Memorial Ride, and the money goes to Christmas presents for kids in need.

Organizers say it’s their way of making sure Bartram’s generosity lives on.

Last Christmas, because of the memorial ride, about 200 kids got clothes and toys at local stores.

Bartram was killed in a crash while on duty in 1998.