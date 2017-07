TIPPECANOE CO., Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office asks people to stay out of the Wildcat Creek on Saturday and Sunday.

This comes after deputies have been called to help with several water rescues in the last 24 to 48 hours.

An alert released Saturday evening says recent rain fall has created unsafe conditions on the water ways.

At this time, all water activities are considered dangerous.

More flooding is expected throughout Saturday and into Sunday.