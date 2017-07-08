Wig’d Out: Olivia’s story with alopecia

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This week, Wolfsie took a stop up in Carmel at Flix Brewhouse for Wig’d Out, the story of Olivia Rusk and her dealings with alopecia. The condition causes sudden hair loss that starts with one or more bald spots that may overlap.

Wolfsie had the opportunity to speak with Olivia’s mother Sandy, the cast of the film and others who are dealing with the condition.

