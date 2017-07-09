2 in critical condition after rescue from White River

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two kayakers have been hospitalized following a water rescue from the White River.

Crews were dispatched Sunday around 12:17 p.m. to the 7300 block of Westfield Boulevard on multiple reports of kayakers in distress on White River.

When they arrived, crews from Indianapolis Fire Department spotted two kayakers conscious and wearing life vests, in the middle of a boil (a dangerous area of water rushing up to the surface).

According to a release from IFD, one of the kayakers broke free from the log they were holding in the midst of the boil line and headed downstream, where crews were able to throw him a rope bag, which he caught hold of. In the meantime, an off-duty firefighter moved quickly to cut open a fence, making way for a zodiac boat to launch into the river to assist in the rescue.

Crews from IFD determined the second kayaker, unconscious and circling in the rushing water, was in a position too dangerous for immediate rescue without back-up and attempted to first pull the first kayaker from the water. He was in the boat by 12:42 p.m. IFD says his condition was “conscious but extremely exhausted.”

With the first rescued man, age 54, in the rescue boat, crews saw the second kayaker heading downstream. The rescue boat executed a risky move — going airborne and turning the boat 180 degrees to get ahead of the kayaker.

Crews pulled the unconscious kayaker, a 49-year-old man, from the river at 12:46 p.m. and began CPR. Life-saving measures performed by firefighters helped him regain a pulse, and on-scene responders continued treatment.

Both men were taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

IFD stressed that the two men are experienced kayakers who were wearing life vests that were ripped off by the force of the water, illustrating the danger of high water and swift currents.

They ask that all residents stay off the water until levels decrease.