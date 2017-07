CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A fisherman who was reported missing Friday was located Saturday evening.

The body of Macrus Williams was located at 10:45 p.m. after two fisherman reported the body on the Ohio River.

Williams went missing July 7 from the Falls of the Ohio State Park while fishing in the Ohio River.  Another man had been reported missing as well after reports that subjects were in distress in the river.

That man was rescued by a bystander and transported to an area hospital.