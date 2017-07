INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crews from Pike Township, Wayne Township and IFD worked to manage a fuel spill from a semi-truck.

It happened around 6 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 465 on the north side.

According to tweets from Wayne Township Fire, crews set up an emergency retention pool to capture leaking diesel fuel from a saddle tank on the semi.

WTFD pumping fuel out of an emergency retention pool that is capturing leaking fuel from a saddle tank on a semi-truck 3800 W 465 NB E pic.twitter.com/6qydgd93XH — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) July 9, 2017

The spill delayed traffic on the highway.