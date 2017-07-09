Previewing ‘John Williams Strikes Back’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Coming to you from a galaxy far away…is a new concert featuring the music of John Williams.

Willaims composed all of the music for the Star Wars franchise.

The concert will feature scores from Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones and more.

Kristin Cutler from the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra dropped by 24-Hour News 8’s studios Sunday morning to talk about the concert.

The concert is scheduled for July 14 and July 15.

You can find out more information and purchase tickets here.