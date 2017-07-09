Woman in custody following police chase, causes I-65 lanes to close

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One woman was taken into custody after she led police on a chase that spanned several counties.
Authorities said a woman was located in a stolen vehicle and fled, leading police on a chase that began in Boone County.
The woman would later crash the vehicle in Johnson County around 10 a.m. on I-65 southbound near Whiteland Road.
The crash caused lanes to be closed for about an hour before re-opening.
The woman was taken into custody without any serious injuries.
No other injuries were reported in the crash.