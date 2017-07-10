Teen girl seriously injured in Johnson County fireworks accident

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old girl was seriously injured when a firework landed on her and exploded in central Indiana.

The Johnson County sheriff’s office says the child was injured late Saturday at a party in the Franklin area where fireworks were being used.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment of trauma to a thigh, including burns and wounds from shrapnel.

The sheriff’s office says proper precautions were being used by adults who were lighting fireworks and the injury appears to be an accident.