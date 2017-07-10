22-year-old ID’d as fatality in July 2 duplex fire

Related Coverage Police connect fatal fire and stabbing on west side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities on Monday identified the man who died earlier this month in a duplex fire.

The fire was about 4 a.m. July 2 in the 900 block of North Rochester Avenue. The Marion County coroner’s office identified the man as Cameron Welcher, 22, according to a news release from Indianapolis Fire Department. The release did not give any details on the cause of death or the cause of the fire.

Welcher’s body was found on the side of the duplex that was heavily damaged by fire, investigators said. The fire caused $60,000 in damages. There were no working smoke alarms found in the duplex.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has been investigating the fatal fire’s connections to a stabbing that happened just a few hours later in the same block.

Police say emergency medical services found the stabbed man near the fire. He was taken to the hospital in good condition. IMPD Sgt. Kendale Adams said the injured man was not a suspect in the fire investigation. Police took a woman in for questioning, but it was unclear if she was connected to just the stabbing victim or also the fire.