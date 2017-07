(WISH) — 7-Eleven will be offering up free slurpees to celebrate the store’s birthday Tuesday.

The free slurpee party celebration started in 2002 when the retailer had its 75th birthday.

Customers are invited to receive one small free slurpee anytime from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at a participating location.

It is estimated that roughly 9 millions slurpees will be given away nationwide.

Customers are invited to try the new Candy Cotton Slurpee flavor.