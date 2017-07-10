Annessa’s Just One Thing: Health Benefits of Blueberries

Here’s a quick health tip from Registered Dietitian Annessa Chumbley! Annessa says:

Just one thing to do this week to impact your health for the better? Eat 1 cup of blueberries every day. They are in-season & delicious right now, and have so many health benefits! Think of blueberries as your brain booster. The more they are researched, the more we find they improve memory and are anti-aging. In fact, blueberries rank higher than almost any other fruit in their antioxidant level. Their special power actually comes from the bluish purple color in their skin called anthocyanins.

1 cup blueberries is just 80 calories, 4 grams fiber, 14 grams carbohydrate, and 2 grams protein. But more importantly, an ton of antioxidants that your brain needs!

Commit to doing that every single day, and watch your health change this week! You can get more daily health tips and recipe videos on my Facebook page at Annessa Chumbley, RD.

To learn more, visit:

www.annessard.com

Facebook: @AnnessaChumbleyRD

Twitter: @AnnessaRD

Instagram: @AnnessaRD

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ANNESSA CHUMBLEY