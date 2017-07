INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking someone in connection of skimming from ATM machines.

The skimming took place on May 1, when several fraudulent transactions took place at ATM machines with skimming devices.

A skimming device was recovered at the Teachers Credit Union in the 4700 block of South Emerson Avenue on July 1.

You are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 if you have any information on the crime.